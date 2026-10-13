CtrlS opens ₹400cr Patna data center, signs ₹10,000cr LOI

CtrlS Datacenters just dropped big news for Bihar: they have opened a ₹400 crore data center in Patna and announced plans for a 150 MW hyperscale AI factory in Bodh Gaya.

The new Patna facility, launched with Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, can handle 12 megawatts of IT load after signing a letter of intent with the Bihar government to invest ₹10,000 crore to set up a 150 MW hyperscale AI factory in Bodh Gaya.