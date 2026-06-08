Why Curefoods has delayed its ₹800cr IPO plan

IPO hurdles

Roadshows didn't attract mutual fund interest

Founded by former Flipkart executive Ankit Nagori, Curefoods had hoped to raise ₹800 crore through its public issue at a valuation of around ₹4,000 crore. However, the company's roadshows didn't go as planned with mutual funds not agreeing to the valuation. "In a market like this, especially for loss-making companies, it is hard to get a good premium and they were seeking a ₹4,000-crore valuation," one of the people aware of the discussions, told ET.