Why Curefoods has delayed its ₹800cr IPO plan
What's the story
Curefoods, a leading cloud kitchen platform, has decided to delay its ₹800 crore initial public offering (IPO) plan. The decision comes after the company received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The move makes Curefoods the latest new-age firm to push back its public listing in light of current market conditions.
IPO hurdles
Roadshows didn't attract mutual fund interest
Founded by former Flipkart executive Ankit Nagori, Curefoods had hoped to raise ₹800 crore through its public issue at a valuation of around ₹4,000 crore. However, the company's roadshows didn't go as planned with mutual funds not agreeing to the valuation. "In a market like this, especially for loss-making companies, it is hard to get a good premium and they were seeking a ₹4,000-crore valuation," one of the people aware of the discussions, told ET.
Strategic pause
Curefoods doesn't need immediate capital infusion
The company now plans to relist next year if market conditions improve. Curefoods doesn't need an immediate capital infusion. The decision follows similar moves by other new-age companies such as PhonePe and Flipkart, which have also deferred their public listings due to volatile market conditions, and concerns around investor appetite for loss-making internet companies.
Steps
Curefoods filed DRHP last year
Curefoods had filed its draft red herring prospectus in June last year for the ₹800 crore primary capital raise. The IPO was expected to provide growth capital for the company's expansion across cloud kitchens, restaurants, kiosks, and central kitchens. Notably, Curefoods had raised ₹160 crore from Binny Bansal's 3State Ventures in a pre-IPO placement at ₹124 per share.