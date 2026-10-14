CVS agrees $315 million settlement after DOJ cited unnecessary opioid prescriptions
Business
CVS just agreed to pay $315 million after the US Department of Justice said it filled opioid prescriptions that weren't medically necessary.
Announced Tuesday, the settlement is part of a bigger push to tackle the opioid crisis, which has been linked to more than 100,000 deaths in the US some years.
CVS promises safeguards without admitting fault
The lawsuit claimed CVS filled prescriptions from so-called 'pill mills' and didn't have enough checks in place, partly due to short staffing and pressure on employees.
While CVS hasn't admitted any fault, it is promising new safeguards so only legitimate prescriptions get filled moving forward.
This case is one piece of a much larger effort, with over $50 billion in settlements aimed at fighting the opioid epidemic.