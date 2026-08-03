CXMT plans 2nd Beijing Yizhuang fab as AI demand surges

To fund this massive project, CXMT is talking with the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area's governing body for at least 60 million yuan ($8.9 million), but building the high-tech factory could cost over $10 billion.

Fresh off its record-setting $8.6 billion IPO last month, CXMT is aiming to compete with big players like Samsung and Micron, while helping China become more self-sufficient in tech despite ongoing U.S.-China tensions.

This move also shows how fiercely Chinese cities are vying for high-tech investments right now.