CXMT plans 2nd Beijing Yizhuang fab as AI demand surges
CXMT, China's top memory chip maker, is gearing up to build a second factory in Beijing's Yizhuang district, where it already operates a fab producing DRAM chips.
With AI and data centers driving a huge spike in global chip demand, CXMT wants to boost production and stay ahead of the curve.
CXMT seeks 60 million yuan support
To fund this massive project, CXMT is talking with the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area's governing body for at least 60 million yuan ($8.9 million), but building the high-tech factory could cost over $10 billion.
Fresh off its record-setting $8.6 billion IPO last month, CXMT is aiming to compete with big players like Samsung and Micron, while helping China become more self-sufficient in tech despite ongoing U.S.-China tensions.
This move also shows how fiercely Chinese cities are vying for high-tech investments right now.