Dario Amodei tells CNBC AI will not destroy SaaS
Dario Amodei, Anthropic's CEO, wants everyone to chill about AI taking over traditional software businesses.
Chatting with Salesforce Chief Executive Officer Marc Benioff on CNBC, he explained that AI and software-as-a-service (SaaS) firms can work together instead of competing.
As he put it, "We're not interested in destroying anyone. We think of this as a very positive sum thing."
Claude Cowork triggered nearly $1T selloff
Back in January 2026, the launch of Anthropic's Claude Cowork plugins sparked a "SaaSpocalypse," wiping out nearly $1 trillion from the software market in just one week.
But companies like Salesforce bounced back fast, with a deepened integration with Anthropic, branded internally as "Claudeforce."
Salesforce even saw its second-best trading day ever and reported strong growth across different sectors, with client attrition dropping to near-record lows.