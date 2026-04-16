Darpan Jain visits US April 20 to resolve legal details
Business
India's top negotiator Darpan Jain is heading to the US for fresh trade talks starting April 20, hoping to finally nail down a fair give-and-take deal.
It's the first in-person meeting in months, and Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal says getting the legal details sorted is a big priority this time.
India faces US probes, July deadline
Big topics include US investigations into India's industry practices and a recent Supreme Court move that scrapped old tariffs, forcing both sides to rethink their approach.
With temporary tariffs set to expire in July, there's real pressure to sort things out quickly.
Otherwise, both countries could face more trade headaches soon.