Dassault Aviation leads Harmattan AI's $200 million Series B funding round
Harmattan AI, a Paris-based startup, just landed $200 million in fresh funding led by Dassault Aviation, bumping its valuation up to $1.4 billion.
The big plan? To bring Harmattan's AI technologies into Dassault's Rafale F5 jets and unmanned combat aerial systems (UCAS).
What does the funding mean?
This cash boost will help Harmattan ramp up production of surveillance and electronic warfare drones, plus expand its AI-powered missions into new areas.
It follows their earlier $42 million raise from FirstMark and Atlantic VC.
Harmattan AI: Building affordable autonomous drones
Launched in 2024, Harmattan AI is all about creating low-cost autonomous drones for training, surveillance, and defense.
They've already secured orders for 1,000 drones from France's Ministry of Defense and 3,000 systems from the UK—and they're rolling out thousands every month.