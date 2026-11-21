David Jones to close 19 of 38 stores, 1,689 jobs
David Jones, an 188-year-old retail giant, just announced it is shutting 19 out of 38 locations.
At least 1,689 employees will lose their jobs by December 30 as the company tries to get back on track financially.
David Jones in voluntary administration
The chain has been struggling with massive debts, at least A$459 million, and entered voluntary administration on November 5 after rent negotiations fell through.
Now they are hoping that focusing on fewer stores and a smaller business model will help them survive tough times and maybe even attract potential buyers.