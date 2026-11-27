David Sanchez gets nearly 4 years for deepfake crypto scam
A Florida man just got nearly four years in prison for pulling off a wild crypto scam using AI.
David Sanchez, who went by "Dave the Jewler," used deepfake tech to mimic popular streamer N3on online.
He tricked a memecoin team into thinking N3on would endorse their project, which led them to send him $260,000 in crypto.
Court orders Sanchez to repay $260,000
The court ordered Sanchez to pay the money back and called out how serious this kind of fraud is.
This case is a wake-up call about how AI and deepfakes can be used for scams, especially in online spaces where trust is everything.
As tech keeps moving fast, it's more important than ever to stay sharp and double-check who you're really dealing with online.