DCX Systems soars 11% on ₹68cr HAL order
Business
DCX Systems's stock shot up over 11% on Friday after landing a ₹68.05 crore order (including GST) from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).
The deal has DCX building custom antennas and power supplies for defense aircraft, giving a boost to India's "Make in India" push.
Contract boosts DCX's position in defense tech scene
This new HAL order adds to DCX's growing list of big contracts—including earlier orders from Lockheed Martin—helping the company cement its spot in the defense tech scene.
Still, even with this surge, DCX shares are far below its 52-week high (₹363.75), reminding investors that the market can be unpredictable.