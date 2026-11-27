Death of Dan Carney, Pizza Hut cofounder, confirmed November 13
Dan Carney, who helped turn a $600 family loan into the global Pizza Hut brand, died at age 95.
Wichita State University, where he studied and later supported the university, confirmed his death on November 13.
Carney and his brother Frank opened their first Pizza Hut in 1958, kicking off a pizza revolution.
Dan Carney funded scholarships and research
Carney's vision made Pizza Hut the world's biggest pizza chain by 1971: think red roofs.
Beyond business, he spent decades supporting causes like cerebral palsy research and funding scholarships at WSU. He even helped create a Pizza Hut museum on campus.
His impact goes way beyond pizza slices; it is about community and giving back.