Deccan Gold Mines surge 23% to ₹150 after nickel find
Business
Deccan Gold Mines's stock shot up 23% in just two days, reaching ₹150 on Wednesday.
The buzz? The company discovered promising amounts of nickel, copper, and palladium at its Bhalukona Project in Chhattisgarh.
Early results suggest there could be a lot more underground, so the team is fast-tracking mining plans.
Deccan Gold Mines secures forestry approvals
The Bhalukona Nickel Block (about 30 square kilometers) got required forestry approvals for eco-friendly exploration.
Surveys and drone scans have already mapped out a mineral-rich zone stretching over nearly 1.3km, pretty exciting for India's mining scene.
With these findings, Deccan Gold Mines is speeding up drilling and fast-tracking mining lease applications.