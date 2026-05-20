Deccan Gold Mines surge 23% to ₹150 after nickel find Business May 20, 2026

Deccan Gold Mines's stock shot up 23% in just two days, reaching ₹150 on Wednesday.

The buzz? The company discovered promising amounts of nickel, copper, and palladium at its Bhalukona Project in Chhattisgarh.

Early results suggest there could be a lot more underground, so the team is fast-tracking mining plans.