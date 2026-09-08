DeepSeek hiring 150 senior back-end engineers amid surging data demands
Chinese AI company DeepSeek is looking to bring on around 150 senior back-end engineers as its tech gets pushed to the limit by more users, bigger data, and heavier workloads.
The company says it needs stronger infrastructure to handle all the action, with Cui Tianyi, who joined DeepSeek in March to lead its Harness team, pointing out the pressure from rapid growth in data volumes, machines, training workloads, and active users.
DeepSeek could reach $74.5B valuation
These new engineers will help upgrade servers for AI platforms and public APIs, plus make sure their systems can flex when things get busy.
DeepSeek is also testing its new V4.1 Flash model (which can handle multiple types of data) and could soon be valued at a massive $74.5 billion if its next funding round lands, possibly setting it up for a future stock market debut in Shanghai.