DeepSeek hiring 150 senior back-end engineers amid surging data demands

Chinese AI company DeepSeek is looking to bring on around 150 senior back-end engineers as its tech gets pushed to the limit by more users, bigger data, and heavier workloads.

The company says it needs stronger infrastructure to handle all the action, with Cui Tianyi, who joined DeepSeek in March to lead its Harness team, pointing out the pressure from rapid growth in data volumes, machines, training workloads, and active users.