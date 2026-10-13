Delhi High Court stays NHAI debarment of PNC Infratech

PNC Infratech just got a breather from the Delhi High Court, which paused the National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) two debarment orders banning it and its special purpose vehicle (SPV), Awadh Expressway Pvt Ltd, from bidding for any NHAI and MoRTH projects for three years.

Thanks to this stay, PNC and its special purpose vehicle (SPV), Awadh Expressway Pvt Ltd, can keep working without any disruptions for now.