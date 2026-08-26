Deloitte to pay $21.5 million after DOJ alleged race-sex hiring bias
Business
Deloitte just agreed to pay $21.5 million after the US Department of Justice accused it of using race and sex to influence whom it hired, promoted, and staffed, all to meet internal diversity goals.
Deloitte said it did not do anything wrong but settled to avoid a long legal battle.
Settlement gives $10 million victims $4.3 million whistleblower
Of the total amount, $10 million goes straight to people affected by these practices, while $4.3 million supports a whistleblower group under the False Claims Act.
This case is part of a bigger DOJ push launched last year to check how companies handle diversity when working with federal contracts, and comes months after IBM agreed to pay $17 million to resolve similar allegations involving its DEI practices.