What's the story

Deloitte has flagged internal irregularities at VerSe Innovation, the parent firm of Dailyhunt and Josh, as per the Economic Times.

The audit firm flagged issues including weaknesses in internal controls, supplier selection, purchase order approvals, and unexplained invoices for FY24.

On the financial front, VerSe reported a net loss of ₹889 crore for FY24. Operating revenue also dipped slightly to ₹1,029 crore during the same period.