Department of Fisheries to explore PLI scheme for seafood exporters
The Department of Fisheries will explore the possibility of formulating a dedicated PLI scheme to help small seafood businesses grow and boost exports.
The goal? Go from 1,200 to 5,000 exporters and get more value-added seafood products out into the world.
They are also looking at better technology, improved infrastructure, and more research and development so Indian seafood can compete globally.
Ministers Goyal and Singh push traceability
Ministers Piyush Goyal and Rajiv Ranjan Singh are focusing on making exports safer and more reliable, like tracking where your fish comes from, creating disease-free zones, and meeting international food standards.
There is even talk of special GI tags for unique Indian seafood.
To kick things off, there is a two-day Chintan Shivir in Visakhapatnam next month.
With exports already hitting ₹72,325.82 crore in 2025-26, the hope is this push will take things even further.