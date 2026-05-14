Department of Fisheries to explore PLI scheme for seafood exporters

Ministers Goyal and Singh push traceability

Ministers Piyush Goyal and Rajiv Ranjan Singh are focusing on making exports safer and more reliable, like tracking where your fish comes from, creating disease-free zones, and meeting international food standards.

There is even talk of special GI tags for unique Indian seafood.

To kick things off, there is a two-day Chintan Shivir in Visakhapatnam next month.

With exports already hitting ₹72,325.82 crore in 2025-26, the hope is this push will take things even further.