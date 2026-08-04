DesignArena raises $7.9 million seed funding led by Index Ventures

With 5.3 million users worldwide and $60 million in annual recurring revenue, DesignArena is making waves by letting people rate AI-generated designs through a simple "A vs. B" system.

This helps companies fine-tune their models and spot trends across different regions and times.

Co-founder Grace Li says their real-time evaluation data has become essential for improving media-generating AI, something that has tripped up other startups but has put DesignArena ahead of the curve.