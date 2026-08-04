DesignArena raises $7.9 million seed funding led by Index Ventures
Business
DesignArena, the AI-powered design platform started by Grace Li and her college team in 2025, just scored $7.9 million in seed funding led by Index Ventures, with support from Conviction, A*, and Valkyrie.
DesignArena uses 'A vs. B' evaluations
With 5.3 million users worldwide and $60 million in annual recurring revenue, DesignArena is making waves by letting people rate AI-generated designs through a simple "A vs. B" system.
This helps companies fine-tune their models and spot trends across different regions and times.
Co-founder Grace Li says their real-time evaluation data has become essential for improving media-generating AI, something that has tripped up other startups but has put DesignArena ahead of the curve.