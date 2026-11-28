Deutsche Bank Research expects India deficit 4.3% of GDP 2027-28
India's fiscal deficit is expected to stay at 4.3% of GDP in 2027-28, according to Deutsche Bank Research.
While the government looks on track for this year's target, next year could be tougher thanks to higher oil prices, more subsidies, and extra spending from the eighth Pay Commission.
This year got a big boost from a massive RBI dividend and strong disinvestment earnings (support that probably won't repeat in fiscal 2027-28).
India inflation hits 6.09% in October
Retail inflation is creeping up, hitting 6.09% in October, just over the RBI's comfort zone.
Despite these price pressures, Deutsche Bank still expects India's economy to grow by a solid 7.2% next year and predicts inflation will settle around 5%.
So while there are some bumps ahead, steady growth seems likely if things stay on track.