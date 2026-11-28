India's fiscal deficit is expected to stay at 4.3% of GDP in 2027-28, according to Deutsche Bank Research.

While the government looks on track for this year's target, next year could be tougher thanks to higher oil prices, more subsidies, and extra spending from the eighth Pay Commission.

This year got a big boost from a massive RBI dividend and strong disinvestment earnings (support that probably won't repeat in fiscal 2027-28).