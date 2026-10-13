DHL to open 1st-ever semiconductor logistics hub in Dholera ₹50Cr
Business
DHL is bringing its first-ever semiconductor logistics hub to Dholera, Gujarat, with a ₹50 crore investment.
The facility is expected to open by August 2027, close to where Tata Electronics is building India's first pure-play commercial chip fabrication plant, highlighting how serious DHL is about supporting India's fast-growing chip industry.
Part of DHL's ₹10,700Cr India plan
This hub isn't just a one-off; it's part of DHL's massive ₹10,700 crore investment plan for India announced last year.
By tapping into know-how from Taiwan and Malaysia, DHL aims to boost India's supply chains and could also drive the formation of semiconductor clusters around manufacturing centers such as Dholera.