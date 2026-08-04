Dhoot Transmission set for IPO opening August 10-12 priced ₹829-871
Business
Dhoot Transmission, known for making wiring harnesses and EV parts, is going public soon.
Backed by Bain Capital, the company's IPO opens August 10-12, with shares priced at ₹829-871 each (minimum bid: 17 shares).
Anchor investors get first dibs on August 7.
Dhoot could raise up to ₹3,066.89cr
If all goes well, Dhoot could raise up to ₹3,066.89 crore, mixing fresh shares worth ₹1,400 crore and a big stake sale by existing investors like Bain Capital (which owns 55%).
After listing (expected August 17), the company could be valued at ₹17,816.14 crore.
Shares are split between big institutions (50%), retail folks (35%), and non-institutional investors (15%).