Dhruva Space secures ₹60cr from Antariksh Venture Capital Fund's debut
Dhruva Space just scored ₹60 crore from Antariksh Venture Capital Fund (AVCF), the fund's very first investment.
Announced at the IN-SPACe Industry Connect event, this move is part of AVCF's bigger plan to help Indian space tech startups grow through fresh capital and innovation.
Dhruva Space totals ₹275cr pre-Series B
With this round, Dhruva Space has now raised a total of ₹275 crore in its pre-Series B funding, mixing both equity and debt.
The company plans to use the money to ramp up satellite manufacturing, build out more space infrastructure, and take on projects for clients in India and abroad.
Co-founder Chaitanya Dora Surapureddy said, "The continued support from SIDBI Venture reflects a steadfast belief in Dhruva Space's capabilities, growth trajectory, and contribution to India's evolving space ecosystem."