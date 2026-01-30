Digantara rockets to $200 million valuation with fresh funding Business Jan 30, 2026

Space-tech startup Digantara, based in Bengaluru, just landed $50 million in Series B funding led by Reliance Business Ventures.

Big names like 360 ONE Asset, SBI Investments Co Japan, Peak XV Partners, Kalaari Capital, and Ronnie Screwvala also joined in.

This new round boosts Digantara's valuation to $200 million—up from a reported valuation of ₹590 crore in February 2024.