Digantara rockets to $200 million valuation with fresh funding
Space-tech startup Digantara, based in Bengaluru, just landed $50 million in Series B funding led by Reliance Business Ventures.
Big names like 360 ONE Asset, SBI Investments Co Japan, Peak XV Partners, Kalaari Capital, and Ronnie Screwvala also joined in.
This new round boosts Digantara's valuation to $200 million—up from a reported valuation of ₹590 crore in February 2024.
Who put in the money?
Reliance led with $30 million, followed by 360 ONE Asset ($10 million), Peak XV Partners ($3.5 million), SBI Investments and Kalaari Capital (about $3 million each).
Ronnie Screwvala chipped in too.
What does Digantara actually do?
Digantara runs the AIRA platform—think a mix of satellites and ground sensors that help track space activity and missile threats. They've signed contracts worth $25 million so far.
But while they're making moves in space tech, their FY2025 revenue was just ₹50 lakh and losses hit ₹20.9 crore.