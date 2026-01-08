Discord is going public soon—here's what you need to know
Discord, the go-to chat app for gamers and communities, has quietly filed for an IPO with the SEC recently.
The company hopes to hit the stock market in March, with Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase leading the process.
Big numbers: valuation and user base
Discord was last valued at $14.7 billion back in 2021. The company was last valued at $14.7 billion in 2021, and public market pricing could differ from that figure.
With over 200 million monthly active users, Discord remains a favorite hangout spot for gamers, creators, and programmers around the world.
What makes Discord stand out?
Launched in 2015 from San Francisco, Discord offers free text, voice, and video chat—plus paid Nitro subscriptions for extra perks like better streaming quality.
The company famously turned down a $10 billion buyout from Microsoft in 2021.
Its move to go public comes as more tech companies are heading back to Wall Street this year.