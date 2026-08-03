Dixon Technologies shares slip 4% to ₹13,580 despite strong Q1
Business
Dixon Technologies's stock slipped 4% to ₹13,580 on Monday, after the company just posted its first-quarter results.
Its profit after tax shot up 156% year-over-year to ₹718 crore, and revenue climbed 25% to ₹16,076 crore: pretty strong numbers for fiscal 2027.
Dixon FY26 net profit ₹498 cr
EBITDA jumped by 105% year-over-year to ₹991 crore, and profit before tax rose 137% to ₹869 crore.
For the full year ending March 2026, Dixon's net profit was ₹498 crore (up from ₹15.93 crore a year ago).
The company also made a strategic move by transferring its lighting business in a joint venture with Signify Innovations India, earning nearly ₹47 crore from the deal.
Plus, the company has recommended a final dividend of ₹10 per share for fiscal 2026, pending shareholder approval.