DLF Q1 net profit ₹794cr as bookings drop to ₹657cr
Business
DLF just posted a rise in net profit for the quarter ending June 2026, reaching ₹794 crore.
While profits are up, new sales bookings dropped to ₹657 crore because some project launches got pushed back.
DLF rental revenue ₹1,917cr, 95% occupancy
DLF's rental arm kept up its momentum, with revenue climbing to ₹1,917 crore and a solid 95% occupancy across its properties.
The company's net cash position improved to ₹15,200 crore.
Looking ahead, DLF is planning three fresh retail hangouts: DLF Midtown Plaza (New Delhi), DLF Summit Plaza (DLF 5, Gurugram), and DLF Promenade (Goa), aiming to keep growth steady with a strong land bank and brand.