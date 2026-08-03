DLF Q1 net profit ₹794cr as bookings drop to ₹657cr

DLF's rental arm kept up its momentum, with revenue climbing to ₹1,917 crore and a solid 95% occupancy across its properties.

The company's net cash position improved to ₹15,200 crore.

Looking ahead, DLF is planning three fresh retail hangouts: DLF Midtown Plaza (New Delhi), DLF Summit Plaza (DLF 5, Gurugram), and DLF Promenade (Goa), aiming to keep growth steady with a strong land bank and brand.