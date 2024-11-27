Summarize Simplifying... In short An IIT alumna's firm is offering a unique skincare internship with a ₹1 lakh stipend. The program includes a personalized skincare routine, expert guidance, and product hampers.

Interns also get the chance to learn from dermatologists and potential pre-placement interviews for roles in brand marketing, providing a great opportunity to explore careers in the skincare industry. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The program is open to anyone above 18 years

IIT alumna's firm launches skincare internship with ₹1L stipend

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:10 pm Nov 27, 202402:10 pm

What's the story Deconstruct, a skincare brand founded by IIT Kharagpur alumna Malini Adapureddy, has launched a one-of-a-kind "Skincare Internship" campaign. The initiative pays interns ₹1 lakh for just following a skincare routine. The program is open to anyone above 18 years old and seeks to break gender stereotypes by reserving half of the positions for men.

Program details

Internship benefits and application process

The internship program provides selected interns with a personalized skincare routine, curated products, and guidance from industry experts. The application process involves three stages: the Application and Screening Round (November 18 to December 11, 2024), the Video Submission Round (December 18 to December 25, 2024), and the final Interview Round (January 11 to January 18, 2025).

Extra benefits

Additional perks of the skincare internship

Along with the ₹1 lakh remuneration, the interns will also get sessions by dermatologists and product hampers. The brand is also giving pre-placement interview opportunities for roles in brand marketing. This one-of-a-kind initiative not only promotes skincare but also gives a platform to people to explore potential career paths in this industry.