Donald Trump bought up to $5 million each in major companies
Business
Donald Trump just made some big moves with his money: he bought as much as $5 million each in major companies like NVIDIA, Oracle, Microsoft, Boeing, and Costco earlier this year.
These details came out in new government filings that show just how active he has been with his investments lately.
Trump sold $5 million-$25 millionlion, sons run operations
Trump also sold between $5 million and $25 million worth of from Microsoft, Meta and Amazon in February. He even sold a large Vanguard ETF stake in January.
Unlike past presidents who put their assets into blind trusts, Trump has kept control of his business empire by handing day-to-day management to his sons, even as he stays in the political spotlight.