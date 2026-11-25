Donald Trump floats tax to keep US data centers stateside
Donald Trump is pushing for American companies to set up their data centers at home instead of abroad.
He's floated the idea of a tax on firms that build these facilities outside the US saying it would help keep more tech infrastructure stateside.
Brad Smith: local centers improve streaming
Microsoft's Vice Chair and President Brad Smith responded by pointing out that having data centers close to users actually improves things like streaming and gaming, he used Finland as an example.
While he gets why Trump wants advanced AI work done in the US Smith thinks data centers have lots of uses and one-size-fits-all rules might not work.
With more than 600 global centers, Microsoft could see big changes if this tax becomes real.