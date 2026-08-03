DoorDash tests $5 driver handoffs to Dot robots, Mesa Arizona
Business
DoorDash is testing a new setup in Mesa, Arizona, where drivers earn about $5 to pick up food from restaurants and hand it off to Dot, the company's autonomous delivery robot.
The process takes about five minutes and includes snapping a photo for documentation, so it's quick cash for drivers and a techy twist on food delivery.
DoorDash's Dot robots need human loaders
Dot robots use lidar, radar, and cameras to zip around at speeds up to 32km/h, but they still need people for loading orders.
This pilot helps restaurants during busy times and gives drivers extra ways to earn.
DoorDash says drivers are still "essential" while they experiment with robots and drones, though scaling these high-tech deliveries means tackling some big logistical challenges.