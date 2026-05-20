Dr. Reddy's launches India-approved Obeda tablet for type 2 diabetes

Obeda Phase III shows safety, efficacy

Obeda proved just as safe and effective as the original drug in a Phase III trial with 288 people, helping with blood sugar control and weight loss, without triggering anti-drug antibodies.

Prices start at ₹99 for 3 mg, making it a wallet-friendly option for millions living with diabetes in India.

Dr. Reddy's CEO says it is committed to keeping treatment high-quality and within reach for everyone who needs it.