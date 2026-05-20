Dr. Reddy's launches India-approved Obeda tablet for type 2 diabetes
Business
Dr. Reddy's has launched Obeda, an easy-to-take daily tablet for type 2 diabetes, now approved for use in India.
Made with advanced rDNA technology and already part of its GLP-1 lineup (which includes injections), Obeda aims to make diabetes care simpler and more accessible.
Obeda Phase III shows safety, efficacy
Obeda proved just as safe and effective as the original drug in a Phase III trial with 288 people, helping with blood sugar control and weight loss, without triggering anti-drug antibodies.
Prices start at ₹99 for 3 mg, making it a wallet-friendly option for millions living with diabetes in India.
Dr. Reddy's CEO says it is committed to keeping treatment high-quality and within reach for everyone who needs it.