Dream11 will soon let you trade stocks in India

Leading fantasy sports platform Dream11 is all set to make its foray into the stock broking and wealth management space in India . The company has applied for a license to operate as a discount brokerage firm under the name 'Dream Money.' The move will put it in direct competition with established players like Zerodha, Angel One, and Groww.

Strategic shift Gaming bill's impact on Dream11 The decision to launch 'Dream Money' comes after the Indian government's Online Gaming Bill came into effect. The legislation imposed stringent restrictions on real-money and betting-style games, hitting Dream11's core business model hard. Backed by Tencent and Tiger Global, Dream11 had to suspend its real-money gaming operations earlier this year, leading to a staggering 95% drop in revenue.

Market opportunity Tapping into retail investment market The upcoming 'Dream Money' platform will leverage Dream11's massive user base of 260 million to tap into India's booming retail investment market. Industry executives believe that stock broking is a "natural adjacency" to the company's existing digital ecosystem. Despite the recent surge in retail participation in capital markets, only one in 12 Indians are registered investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).