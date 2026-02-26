Dynacons wins ₹109cr cloud deal with Punjab & Sind Bank
Dynacons Systems and Solutions has scored a five-year, ₹108.88 crore contract to build and manage a private cloud for Punjab & Sind Bank.
According to an exchange filing on Thursday, February 26, 2026, the deal covers everything from setting up secure data centers to disaster recovery—basically making sure the bank's apps run smoothly and safely.
The project will use tools from Dell, VMware, Red Hat
The project uses big-name tools like Dell, VMware, Red Hat, and Microsoft.
Key features include server virtualization, automated scaling, tight security with micro-segmented firewalls, and strong threat prevention—so the bank's data stays protected.
Dynacons's shares rose 3% on the news
News of the contract sent Dynacons shares up 3%. The company is on a roll: its revenue jumped 10% last quarter and it recently bagged more deals from RBI and NABARD.
For anyone into tech or finance careers, this is one to watch—cloud skills are clearly in demand right now.