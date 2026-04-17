E.U. overhauls merger rules to help European firms compete
Business
The E.U. is shaking up its merger rules to help European companies stand out against big US and Chinese firms.
Instead of just focusing on prices or how deals affect shoppers, the new approach will look at things like innovation, investment, and how strong a company is in tough times.
It's the biggest update to its competition rules in decades.
E.U. aims to build global champions
These changes are part of the E.U.'s plan to build up its own industries and rely less on foreign supply chains, especially as global tensions rise.
The idea is to create more "global champions" from Europe who can actually compete worldwide, not just at home.