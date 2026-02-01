Earnings: Bharat Dynamics slips 2%, Zen Technologies gains 5%
Earnings just dropped for Bharat Dynamics but rose for Zen Technologies, and the market had mixed feelings.
Bharat Dynamics's stock slipped 2% after a tough quarter, while Zen Technologies's shares jumped over 5%.
Bharat Dynamics reported a revenue of ₹1,020 crore
If you're tracking defense tech or thinking about investing, these results show how quickly things can shift.
Bharat Dynamics struggled with project delays—revenue fell 32%, profits tumbled 74%, and margins took a hit.
Meanwhile, despite an 18% dip in revenue due to procurement holdups, Zen Technologies boosted its profits by 24% and expanded margins to an impressive 45%.
Their order book stood at ₹1,083 crore in the third quarter.
A tale of 2 companies navigating the same storm
Bharat Dynamics faced execution snags that dragged down their performance in the third quarter (October-December 2025).
On the flip side, Zen Technologies managed costs well and delivered higher earnings even with less revenue coming in—proof that smart management can still win out when things get bumpy.