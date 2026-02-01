Earnings: Bharat Dynamics slips 2%, Zen Technologies gains 5%

Bharat Dynamics reported a revenue of ₹1,020 crore

If you're tracking defense tech or thinking about investing, these results show how quickly things can shift.

Bharat Dynamics struggled with project delays—revenue fell 32%, profits tumbled 74%, and margins took a hit.

Meanwhile, despite an 18% dip in revenue due to procurement holdups, Zen Technologies boosted its profits by 24% and expanded margins to an impressive 45%.

Their order book stood at ₹1,083 crore in the third quarter.