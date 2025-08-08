Next Article
Earnings season: SBI, Tata Motors, Grasim among today's reporters
Some of India's biggest companies—including SBI, Tata Motors, and Grasim—are dropping their Q1 earnings today.
These updates matter for anyone curious about how different parts of the economy are doing.
You'll also hear from Voltas, Siemens, and Info Edge India as they share how their first quarter went.
Reports from across sectors
It's not just the big names—earnings reports are coming in from all over: pharma players like Wockhardt and Akums Drugs, Lemon Tree Hotels in hospitality, plus Afcons Infrastructure and Imagicaaworld Entertainment covering infrastructure and entertainment.
Garware Hi-Tech Films and Cholamandalam Financial Holdings are reporting too.
Altogether, these results offer a quick snapshot of where various industries stand right now.