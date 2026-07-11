Anil Ambani fraud case: ED attaches assets worth over ₹1,000cr 

Asset attachment

₹20,367cr worth properties attached in case

With this latest order, the total value of properties attached in this case has reached ₹20,367 crore. The ED has filed four chargesheets and arrested eight senior officers/close associates of the group so far. Additionally, assets worth ₹77.86 crore have been attached under FEMA provisions. The ED probe into money laundering allegations is based on multiple FIRs registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), following complaints from several public and private sector banks.