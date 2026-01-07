ED attaches ₹400cr assets in Jaypee homebuyers money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth ₹400 crore belonging to Jaiprakash Sewa Sanstha and Page 3 Buildtech, as part of a major money laundering probe into Jaypee Infratech and Jaiprakash Associates.
Investigators say Jaypee Infratech and Jaiprakash Associates collected huge sums—₹14,599 crore—from over 25,000 homebuyers for housing projects but then allegedly moved the money elsewhere instead of finishing the homes.
How it unfolded and what's next
The case kicked off after frustrated homebuyers filed complaints (year not specified). Police in Delhi and UP registered FIRs, leading to ED raids at 15 locations last year where they gathered financial records.
Manoj Gaur, who is a promoter and director of JAL, MD of JIL, and Managing Trustee of Sewa Sansthan, was arrested in November 2025 and is now in custody.
The investigation is still ongoing, so more updates are likely as authorities dig deeper into where all that money went.