ED detains 3 Gameskraft founders for alleged ₹250cr laundering
Business
Three Gameskraft founders have been sent to 14 days' judicial custody after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) accused them of laundering close to ₹250 crore through their online gaming platforms.
The court order, issued on May 19, keeps them in custody until June 2 while investigations continue.
ED alleges Gameskraft rigged RummyCulture, Pocket52
The ED's probe claims Gameskraft misled users on apps like RummyCulture and Pocket52 using rigged algorithms and forced logouts, which led to people losing money.
Authorities are also looking into suspicious spending entries worth around ₹100 crore.
The founders' bail pleas are set for hearing soon, and it is worth noting that Gameskraft stopped its real-money games last August after a legal ban.