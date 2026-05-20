ED detains 3 Gameskraft founders for alleged ₹250cr laundering

ED alleges Gameskraft rigged RummyCulture, Pocket52

The ED's probe claims Gameskraft misled users on apps like RummyCulture and Pocket52 using rigged algorithms and forced logouts, which led to people losing money.

Authorities are also looking into suspicious spending entries worth around ₹100 crore.

The founders' bail pleas are set for hearing soon, and it is worth noting that Gameskraft stopped its real-money games last August after a legal ban.