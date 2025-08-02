ED issues lookout circular against Anil Ambani in loan fraud Business Aug 02, 2025

Anil Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Group, is now on the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) radar. The agency has issued a lookout circular to stop him from leaving India as they investigate a ₹17,000 crore loan fraud.

Ambani was called in for questioning on August 5, 2024—this move signals the ED is taking the case seriously and wants to make sure he faces the legal process.