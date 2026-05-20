Eighth Central Pay Commission seeks contract consultants to apply online

Consultant roles eligibility and pay details

There are three roles up for grabs: Senior Consultants (over 10 years' experience; age limit: 45 years / up to 45 years inclusive), Consultants (over 6 years' experience; age limit: 40 years / up to 40 years inclusive), and Young Professionals (over 4 years' experience; age limit: 32 years / up to 32 years inclusive).

You'll need a master's or MBA in Finance, HR, Industrial Relations, or an LL.B. with legal experience.

Pro skills in Excel and presentations are a must.

Monthly pay ranges from part-time rates of ₹22,500, ₹30,000, ₹45,000, ₹60,000, and ₹90,000 to ₹180,000 depending on the role, with contracts starting at one year or shorter and possible extensions if things go well.