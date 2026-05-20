Eighth Central Pay Commission seeks contract consultants to apply online
The Eighth Central Pay Commission (CPC) is on the lookout for consultants to join their team on a contract basis.
If you're interested, you'll need to apply online, no paper forms or emails allowed.
The application window stays open until all spots are filled, so keep an eye on the CPC website for any updates.
Consultant roles eligibility and pay details
There are three roles up for grabs: Senior Consultants (over 10 years' experience; age limit: 45 years / up to 45 years inclusive), Consultants (over 6 years' experience; age limit: 40 years / up to 40 years inclusive), and Young Professionals (over 4 years' experience; age limit: 32 years / up to 32 years inclusive).
You'll need a master's or MBA in Finance, HR, Industrial Relations, or an LL.B. with legal experience.
Pro skills in Excel and presentations are a must.
Monthly pay ranges from part-time rates of ₹22,500, ₹30,000, ₹45,000, ₹60,000, and ₹90,000 to ₹180,000 depending on the role, with contracts starting at one year or shorter and possible extensions if things go well.