Eisai launches Leqembi as India's 1st disease modifying Alzheimer's therapy

Leqembi is given via IV and works best for people with mild memory issues, but it needs advanced tests to confirm eligibility, something that is still tough in many parts of India.

With more than eight million seniors affected by dementia and numbers expected to double by 2036 — about 10 years from August 2026, Eisai says it is planning support programs to help make the drug more affordable and accessible.

As Managing Director Takuya Kijima put it, "Access and awareness remain critical barriers in Alzheimer's disease care in India. Our support programs are aimed at helping eligible patients initiate and continue therapy, in line with our human health care (hhc) philosophy."