Electronics Bazaar shares jump 50% on debut: What's the buzz Business Jul 30, 2025

GNG Electronics' IPO was a hit, getting subscribed 150.21 times overall—especially popular with big investors who went all-in at over 266 times.

The company raised ₹460 crore in total, with anchor investors putting in ₹138 crore even before the IPO opened.

Shares started trading almost 50% above the issue price of ₹237, debuting at ₹355 on NSE and ₹350 on BSE before settling closer to ₹325.