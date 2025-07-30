Electronics Bazaar shares jump 50% on debut: What's the buzz
GNG Electronics' IPO was a hit, getting subscribed 150.21 times overall—especially popular with big investors who went all-in at over 266 times.
The company raised ₹460 crore in total, with anchor investors putting in ₹138 crore even before the IPO opened.
Shares started trading almost 50% above the issue price of ₹237, debuting at ₹355 on NSE and ₹350 on BSE before settling closer to ₹325.
GNG Electronics is also known as Electronics Bazaar
GNG Electronics (aka Electronics Bazaar) refurbishes laptops, desktops, and other tech gear. They handle everything from sourcing old devices to fixing them up and selling them again.
They also help retailers like Vijay Sales and brands like HP manage e-waste and buybacks—a pretty eco-friendly angle that's catching on.
The company pulled in ₹1,420 crore revenue in FY25 (up 24%) with profits rising to ₹69 crore (a 32% jump).
With a team of about 1,200 people across 38 countries and over 4,000 service points worldwide, GNG is growing fast thanks to budget-minded customers and the push for greener tech solutions.
