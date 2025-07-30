Next Article
HUL slips 1% on lower profits, but annual sales hold
Hindustan Unilever's stock slipped 1% to ₹2,429 on Wednesday after the company posted lower profits and earnings per share for the March quarter.
Still, sales held up well, showing people are still buying their products even as costs bite.
Revenue and profit numbers for the quarter
Quarterly revenue came in at ₹15,670 crore (down slightly from last quarter), with net profit falling to ₹2,476 crore and EPS dropping to ₹10.49.
Even so, annual revenue and profit both ticked up for the year.
The company also kept its zero debt status and announced a final dividend of ₹24 per share—so shareholders aren't left out despite a tough quarter.