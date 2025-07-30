HUL slips 1% on lower profits, but annual sales hold

Revenue and profit numbers for the quarter

Quarterly revenue came in at ₹15,670 crore (down slightly from last quarter), with net profit falling to ₹2,476 crore and EPS dropping to ₹10.49.

Even so, annual revenue and profit both ticked up for the year.

The company also kept its zero debt status and announced a final dividend of ₹24 per share—so shareholders aren't left out despite a tough quarter.