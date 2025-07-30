Tata, AWS to build AI-optimized network in India

The new network uses high-speed fiber with super low latency to link up AWS's Indian data centers and Edge Network. Tata is powering heavy-duty AI and machine learning workloads, while AWS brings in extra security and compliance—so businesses can trust their data stays safe.

This setup isn't just for tech giants

This setup isn't just for tech giants—it opens doors for healthcare, finance, education, and more to build smarter AI solutions.

By boosting speed and reliability for demanding tasks like generative AI and 5G, it helps strengthen India's digital future for everyone.