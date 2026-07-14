Elevation Capital closes $500 million Fund IX for Indian AI startups
Business
Elevation Capital just closed its ninth fund, Fund IX, with $500 million to back early-stage startups in India, especially those working with AI.
The firm plans to invest in AI-driven startups across healthcare, fintech, and education, among other sectors.
Elevation Capital's startup funds hit $900 million
This new fund pairs with Elevation's $400 million late-stage vehicle, bringing its total to $900 million for startups.
It is a bit smaller than its last fund, but the focus is clear: more support for young founders building in AI and deep tech like robotics and space.