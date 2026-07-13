Elizabeth Warren questions Jamie Dimon over Epstein email, UK tax

Jamie Dimon, the head of JPMorgan Chase, is under pressure after Sen. Elizabeth Warren asked if he ever got advice from Jeffrey Epstein while fighting a UK tax on banker bonuses.

This comes even though Dimon previously said he never met Epstein and only heard about him in 2019.

A 2009 email from Epstein suggesting Dimon talk to UK officials has now surfaced, but the bank insists Dimon never consulted with Epstein.