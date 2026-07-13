Elizabeth Warren questions Jamie Dimon over Epstein email, UK tax
Jamie Dimon, the head of JPMorgan Chase, is under pressure after Sen. Elizabeth Warren asked if he ever got advice from Jeffrey Epstein while fighting a UK tax on banker bonuses.
This comes even though Dimon previously said he never met Epstein and only heard about him in 2019.
A 2009 email from Epstein suggesting Dimon talk to UK officials has now surfaced, but the bank insists Dimon never consulted with Epstein.
JPMorgan cut ties, sued Jes Staley
JPMorgan cut ties with Epstein back in 2013, but the story isn't over.
The bank previously sued its former executive, Jes Staley, accusing him of hiding Epstein's crimes, though the parties later reached a settlement.
JPMorgan says it regrets any past connection with Epstein and wouldn't have worked with him if it had known about his criminal behavior.