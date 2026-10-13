Elon Musk becomes top US midterm donor with $366 million
Business
Elon Musk just became the top donor for this year's US midterms, putting $276 million behind right-wing candidates, bringing his total political spending to $366 million.
His massive contributions are fueling Republican efforts to keep control of Congress and highlight how much sway he now has in American politics.
Musk channels funds to Republican PACs
Most of Musk's donations are landing with Republican PACs. The Senate Leadership Fund got the largest share at $158 million, while his own America PAC received $76 million.
He's also backed groups like the Congressional Leadership Fund ($20 million), Republican Governors Association ($10 million), and Lone Star Liberty PAC ($10 million).
All this points to a pretty focused push to boost conservative campaigns ahead of the elections.