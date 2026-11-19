Musk invested in Skydance, CEO David Ellison confirms
What's the story
Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX boss, has made a major investment in Skydance. The confirmation was given by David Ellison, the CEO of Skydance, during an appearance at the New York Times's DealBook Summit. Ellison referred to Musk as a "shareholder" and "the greatest entrepreneur of our time." However, he did not disclose how much money Musk had invested in his company.
Investment details
Ellison's father also invested in Tesla
While Ellison didn't confirm the amount, several reports last month revealed that Musk had invested a whopping $1 billion in Skydance.
The media giant was formed through a merger of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery.
The investment comes after Ellison's father Larry Ellison also invested about $1 billion in Tesla, further strengthening the ties between these influential tech and media moguls.
Future prospects
Potential collaboration with Musk's Starlink
The investment has sparked speculation about a possible collaboration between Musk's telecommunications company, Starlink, and Skydance.
When asked about this potential partnership, Ellison expressed his admiration for Musk and said he would be thrilled to collaborate with him in the future. However, he clarified that there are no such plans at present.
Documentary release
Musk is the greatest entrepreneur of our time: Ellison
Ellison echoed JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon's comparison of Musk to Nikola Tesla and Thomas Edison. He said, "Musk is, from my perspective, the greatest entrepreneur of our time."
On the topic of Alex Gibney's new documentary Musk, Ellison confirmed that HBO will distribute it as part of Skydance's deal with production company A24.
This comes despite a legal threat from Musk against Gibney over the film.
Future plans
Skydance's plans to cut costs
Skydance, which is home to several major media outlets including CNN and CBS, recently announced plans to cut $6 billion in costs over three years.
When asked about the future of these news divisions under Weiss and Thompson, Ellison said they are happy with the current status quo.
He hinted at possible news sharing between them in the future but stressed that they are content operating independently for now.