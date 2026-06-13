Musk is now worth more than next 4 billionaires combined
What's the story
Elon Musk's net worth has crossed the $1 trillion mark for the first time, thanks to SpaceX's successful stock market debut. The company's shares ended their first trading session up 19%, pushing Musk's wealth to an unprecedented level. According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk's fortune now stands at a staggering $1.11 trillion: more than the combined wealth of the next four billionaires: Larry Page, Sergey Brin, Jeff Bezos, and Larry Ellison.
Wealth expansion
SpaceX's market capitalization surpasses $2T
SpaceX is now the sixth most valuable US-listed company, with a market capitalization of $2.1 trillion. The shares opened at $150, 11% above the IPO price of $135, before closing at $160.95. This massive gain has pushed Musk's net worth to an unprecedented level. The scale of his wealth is hard to fathom; one trillion dollars is a thousand times larger than a billion dollars and a million times larger than a million dollars.
Trillionaire status
Musk's journey to $1T
Musk was first declared a billionaire by Bloomberg and Forbes in 2012, with an estimated fortune of $2.4 billion at the time. His net worth skyrocketed to $20 billion in 2019 before exploding the following year after a Tesla stock split. In the six years since then, his wealth has grown nearly tenfold, outpacing even those who were once the world's richest people like Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates.
Business expansion
Musk's business empire and SpaceX's future growth prospects
Musk is best known for his work with Tesla and SpaceX, but he also expanded his business empire with the $44 billion purchase of Twitter in 2022. Despite SpaceX being unprofitable at present, investor enthusiasm is driven by its future growth prospects in satellite broadband, launch services, defense contracts, and AI-related businesses. After the IPO, Musk will continue to control SpaceX with around 82.4% voting rights through Class B shares that have 10 votes per share.