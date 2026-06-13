Musk is now worth more than next 4 billionaires combined

Trillionaire status

Musk's journey to $1T

Musk was first declared a billionaire by Bloomberg and Forbes in 2012, with an estimated fortune of $2.4 billion at the time. His net worth skyrocketed to $20 billion in 2019 before exploding the following year after a Tesla stock split. In the six years since then, his wealth has grown nearly tenfold, outpacing even those who were once the world's richest people like Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates.